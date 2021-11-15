JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of SFT stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.