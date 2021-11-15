JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Dyadic International worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dyadic International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

