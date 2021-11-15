JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $216,000 in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.