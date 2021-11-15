JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.