JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

