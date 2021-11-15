JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

