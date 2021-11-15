JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 149,506 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in MBIA in the second quarter worth about $4,085,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MBIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $13.73 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

