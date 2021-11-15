JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 149,506 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

