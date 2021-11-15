JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,989 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of ESSA Bancorp worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.