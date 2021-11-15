JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFCG. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

