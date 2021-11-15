JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 662.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

RCEL opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.