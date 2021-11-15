JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High at $864.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 864 ($11.29), with a volume of 15087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.17).

The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.51. The stock has a market cap of £670.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.94.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

