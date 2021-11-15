Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $15.03 on Friday. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

