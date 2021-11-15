Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIX. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

CIX stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

