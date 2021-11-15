Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001295 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $504.40 million and approximately $241.61 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00220139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00086881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.