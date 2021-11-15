Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

