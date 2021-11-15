Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:KWAC opened at $10.12 on Monday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.