KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KPT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.57. 11,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.84 million and a PE ratio of -29.15. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.