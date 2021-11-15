KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.
KPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of KPT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.57. 11,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.84 million and a PE ratio of -29.15. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.37.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.