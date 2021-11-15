KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

