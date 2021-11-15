KZ Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 80.4% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $7,909.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00297845 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008373 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.21 or 0.00674621 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.