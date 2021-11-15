Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.