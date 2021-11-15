Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.99. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $4,762,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

