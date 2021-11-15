Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.91. 5,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

