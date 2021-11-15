Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

