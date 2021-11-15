LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.94 ($169.34).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.51. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

