Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 158,100 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Gentex accounts for 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $37.52 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

