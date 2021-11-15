Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in October

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LLESY traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

