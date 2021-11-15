LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 99,750.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

