Liberty Global (LBTYK) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Liberty Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 366 1763 2596 75 2.50

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Liberty Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.39 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 21.65

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Global beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

