LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $213.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.43. The company has a market capitalization of $415.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

