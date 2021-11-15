LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of LifeWorks stock remained flat at $$25.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

