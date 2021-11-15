Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$124.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$87.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.76. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$50.52 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.36.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

