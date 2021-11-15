Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.30. 9,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

