Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,023,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $236.32 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

