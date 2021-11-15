LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

