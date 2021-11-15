LPL Financial LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

