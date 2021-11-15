LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

