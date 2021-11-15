LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

BSCT opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

