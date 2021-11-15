LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 44.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWIR opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

