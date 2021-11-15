LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

