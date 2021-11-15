LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $181.89 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

