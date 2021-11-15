LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

