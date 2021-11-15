Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.96

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 196262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

