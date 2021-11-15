MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,431 shares of company stock worth $37,097,640. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

