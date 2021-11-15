Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $190.69 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,733.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.