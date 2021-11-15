Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Magellan Aerospace stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.61 million and a PE ratio of -32.09. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.37.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

