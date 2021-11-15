Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.
Magellan Aerospace stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.61 million and a PE ratio of -32.09. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.37.
