Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE MAIN opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

