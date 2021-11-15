Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $18,148,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth $5,962,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Perion Network by 200.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth $3,192,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Perion Network stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

