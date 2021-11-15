Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

