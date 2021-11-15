Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $13,225,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $243.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.17 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

